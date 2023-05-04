South Main announces Leftover Salmon on The LAWN, the official release party of the band’s new album, Grass Roots, taking place May 26-28 during Paddlefest Weekend at the Surf Hotel’s outdoor venue.
The 3-day festival will also feature supporting artists Daniel Rodriguez, Clay Street Unit, Pink Talking Fish and Mark Morris.
The festivities will include river competitions and afterparties in the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom featuring Rapidgrass on Friday night, and Pink Talking Fish on Saturday.
Iconic Colorado-based newgrass jamband Leftover Salmon recently announced a new album titled Grass Roots, set to release just in time for their festival on The LAWN.
On Grass Roots, Leftover Salmon reflect on its bluegrass and festival campground origins with a set of songs that draws from the repertoires that The Salmon Heads and The Left Hand String Band played when they first jammed in a Telluride Bluegrass Festival campground.
Collaborating with jam scene icons Billy Strings, Oliver Wood and Darol Anger, and with the recent addition of Jay Starling on reso-guitar, lap steel and keys to the band’s official lineup, Leftover Salmon has all the instrumental firepower needed to deliver hard driving versions of bluegrass standards and grassed-up versions of songs from Bob Dylan, David Bromberg and the Grateful Dead.
Festival and camping passes as well as afterparty and single-day tickets may be purchased at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/leftover-salmon-on-the-lawn
