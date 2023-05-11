South Main is planning a Public Design Charrette for the Meadows, 277 privately-owned acres on Co. Rd. 350 in Buena Vista. The six-day event will include a hands-on design session, a work-in-progress presentation, an open house and open planning studio time.
The Meadows Charrette will run May 20-25. Public participation is highly encouraged and appreciated, as community input is essential.
A Public Design Charrette is a rapid, intensive work session for design teams to reach an “optimal and informed design for the future of an area.” Public Charrettes bring stakeholders to the table over short periods of time to work with design teams and reach a consensus.
South Main is working with town planners and urban planners Dover, Kohl & Partners. The event will be focused on “creating a vision for a walkable, mixed-use neighborhood with public parks, trails and agriculture.”
Contact themeadows@southmainco.com to ask questions or set up a one-on-one with a planner or consultant. Though RSVPs are not required, they are appreciated. Visit www.southmainco.com/themeadows to RSVP. All events will take place in the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, located at 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.
Kick-Off and Hands-On Session: Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-noon.
Open Planning Studio: Sunday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Open House: Monday, May 22, 6-8:00 p.m.
Work-in-Progress Presentation: Thursday, May 25, 6-8 p.m.
