Woody Tasch, founder of the Slow Money Institute, will be guest speaker for SOIL Sangre de Cristo’s May virtual Speaker Series at 7 p.m., May 27.
SOIL is an acronym for Slow Opportunities for Investing Locally.
Tasch’s newest project provides zero percent loans to local farmers, ranchers and food producers. The capital comes from community members who become impact investors with the investment of $250.
SOIL is part of the Slow Money movement, which over its first decade catalyzed the flow of more than $70 million to almost 700 small organic farms and food enterprises via dozens of local groups, a press release stated.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo follows the same model to support the local food economy and local producers by offering no-interest loans. The loan fund is made up of the contributions from investor members.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo started in the south-central region of Colorado in early 2020 and has grown to 64 members. It encompasses five counties, including the San Luis Valley and south to the border of New Mexico. Within its first year $20,000 was loaned to three area food producers.
To receive the Zoom link for the virtual event, visit soilsangrececristo.org and look for Upcoming Events on the homepage.
