Buena Vista survived a rough battle with Rye, then posted back-to-back 10-0 routs to post the Lady Demons second straight three-win week.
The Soccer Demons have won six straight and nine of the last 10 to improve to 9-3, 2-1.
“I’d just say that we are playing as a team and really bringing out all of our efforts from training,” BV coach Heath Ellis said.
All the scoring was in the first half of an earned 3-2 home win over Rye Tuesday.
“Rye was a battle, it was extremely physical but the players hung tough and continued to attack ‘til the end,” Ellis said.
Jamison Litvay, Krystin Knowles and Sierra Muller had goals and Cora Dewalt contributed an assist. Dixie Morgan allowed two goals and had five saves among 10 shot on goal.
Knowles kicked in four goals in a 10-0 win over Lake County Tuesday.
Evelyn Hachmann added two goals and Muller and Lila Phillips had a goal and assist each, Madelynne Litvay and Charlotte Apodoca each scored a goal, Bella Verrier added two assists and JLitvay and Elsi Stowe had an assist each. Morgan tended no shots on goal for Buena Vista.
The Lady Demons brought jome a 10-0 road kill from Dolores Huerta Saturday.
Hachmann scored a hat trick on three shots, JLitvay and Dewalt scored two each, Knowles and Muller had a goal and assists each and Morgan, Stowe and Phillips each had an assist and Morgan recorded a save on the only shot at the goal.
Buena Vista plays at county rival Salida Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“We are going to just show up and focus on playing our game, we are hoping to continue improving and let the result take care of itself,” Ellis said.
BV also plays at Trinidad Saturday at 1 p.m.
