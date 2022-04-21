Soccer Demons stay even on the season
Buena Vista traded shutouts last week on the pitch.
“We struggled last week and definitely were not at our best,” Lady Demons coach Hugh Ellis said.
Buena Vista (3-3) blanked Ellicott 4-0 at home in a Tri-Peaks League tilt Tuesday and fell 2-0 at Fountain Valley (5-2) Thursday in a non-league match in Colorado Springs.
Saturday’s game was cancelled by Trinidad due to rising COVID cases and injuries, Ellis noted.
Jamison Litvay led the win over Ellicott with a hat trick, sending the Lady Thunderhawks back to Calhan after a 4-0 loss.
Litvay had the three goals on just four shots on goal.
Dixie Morgan had Buena Vista’s other goal, her only shot at the net.
Evelyn Hachemann had assists on two of the goals and Sierra Muller on one.
Emily Gosch split time in goal with Morgan. Gosch stopped the only two shots the defense allowed, Morgan didn’t have to stop any.
“Gosch played great both in the field as well as in goal against Ellicott,” Ellis said.
“Thursday, we were outplayed, beaten by a better team,” he said. “All in all we need to play with more intensity if we want to beat good teams.”
The Lady Demons hosted Thomas McClaren Tuesday afternoon. They travel to Del Notre Thursday, April 21 and host Colorado Springs Christian School at 11 a.m., Saturday and Rye at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, and Lake County at 4:30 p.m., April 28.
