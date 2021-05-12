The Lady Demons rebounded from a 3-2 season-opening loss at Woodland Park Wednesday with a 5-0 shutout at Florence Friday.
Jamison Litvay scored a goal and had an assist on Krystin Knowles’ goal at Woodland Park.
Buena Vista’s defense sparkled at Florence, not allowing a single shot on goalkeeper Dixie Morgan to secure the shutout.
The defense – Atlanta Hargrove, Charis Mayton, Charlotte Apodaca, Madeline Litvay and Susie Chupp – all played very well together, coach Tim Harris said.
“The goals were scored on hustle and taking advantage of mistakes by Florence,” he said.
Litvay led the attack with a hat trick, attacking from inside the box for the team’s first 3 goals. She scored “on great shots. She was able to get by the defense,” Harris noted.
The last two goals by Krystin Knowles and Sierra Muller were made after the starting keeper got hurt and left the game. One was from inside the box and the other outside it, he said.
Buena Vista hosts James Irwin at 11 a.m., Saturday followed by the JV match at 1 p.m. Lake County visits at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 15.
