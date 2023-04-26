The Buena Vista Lady Demons split a pair of matches last week.
The Lady Demons (5-3) beat The Vanguard School 2-1 April 18.
Madeline Litvay and Cora DeWalt each scored a goal, both of which were assisted by Evelyn Hachmann. Dixie Morgan had 9 saves.
“The girls played amazing against Vanguard. Evelyn Hachman had both our assists and did a great job being a playmaker up front for us,” BVHS coach Kinsey Bowdle said. “Our goal for that game was to put together a quality 90 minutes and put everything that we had been working on this season together in one game, and that is exactly what they did.
“The girls did an amazing job from defensive pressure all the way to offensive creativity,” Bowdle said. “As a coach, it was incredibly fun to watch the girls play and really put together two excellent halves. I was really proud of them. I am excited to see what this group of girls can do.”
Buena Vista fell 2-1 to Salida April 20. Freshman Alex Baird scored Buena Vista’s only goal. It was the only one of BV’s 5 shots on goal.
“We struggled to create opportunities offensively against Salida because we had a hard time keeping possession,” Bowdle said. “It was overall not our best game of the season but the girls came out of that game fired up and ready to continue working toward the postseason.”
Class 2A No. 10 Buena Vista travels to Florence Thursday and hosts Thomas McClaren at 11 a.m., Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.