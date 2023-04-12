Buena Vista improved to 3-1 with an 8-0 rout of Lake County Saturday.
Evelyn Hachmann and Mae Blazer led the Lady Demons with two goals each and Susie Chupp, Sierre Mueller, Gwen Fuess and Madeline Litvay also contributed goals.
Bella Verrier and Blazer had assists while Catie Morgan recorded the shutout in goal.
Buena Vista (3-1) had Thursday’s match with St. Mary’s postponed. They host Ellicott at 4 p.m., Thursday.
