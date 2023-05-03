The Buena Vista Lady Demons routed Florence Thursday and edged out Thomas McClaren Saturday.
Buena Vista (7-3, 3-0) posted a 2-0 win over McClaren in Colorado Springs on goals by Gwen Feuss and Alex Baird.
“We had around 21 shots that did not produce goals, so I would have ideally liked to put a few more in the back of the net,” Buena Vista coach Kinsey Bowdle said.
“Florence was a very fun game for us,” she said. “The girls are playing really well right now and did a great job converting opportunities into goals.
No. 11 Buena Vista scored six first-half goals en route to a 10-0 shut out by keeper Peyton Crites.
Evelyn Hachmann led BV with a hat trick, scoring 3 goals on just 4 shots. The Lady Demons scored 10 times on 19 shots.
Feuss added a pair of goals with an assist. Susie Chupp, Aleah Urbine, Baird, Madeline Litvay and Gloria Esparza scored goals. Litvay also contributed 2 assists and Hachmann, Urbine, Baird and Crites added one each.
“We are continuing to work on our finishing because we won’t always be given that many chances in a game,” Bowdle said. “We will need to be effective when we get our shots.
“We have a huge game against CSCS (Tuesday) that will decide a lot in our league and postseason rankings,” she said. “I am excited to see us be challenged and to play a high level team.”
Buena Vista closes out the regular season Saturday in league action at noon in Lamar.
