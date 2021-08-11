Coming off its best season in years, the Lady Demons placed three players on the Class 2A all-state soccer team.
Buena Vista’s leading scorer, junior forward/midfielder Jamison Litvay, earned one of the dozen first team honors.
Sophomore keeper Dixie Morgan earned second team accolades while sophomore sweeper Charlotte Apodaca and 13 others earned honorable mention.
“Jamison was an amazing forward with speed and skills to score. She was once MaxPreps player of the week and was Player of the game twice,” BVHS soccer coach Tim Harris said from his new home near Wichita, Kan., where he moved to be closer to family. “She had 15 goals and 1 assist and would of had more if she hadn’t got hurt middle of the season.”
Harris noted her grit end of year.
“She played hurt in the state quarterfinal game. She is a very tough player and played with tenacity,” he said.
“Dixie was an extraordinary goalkeeper and kept her team in games with lots of saves. She had 30 saves in the state quarterfinal game before going out with an injury,” Harris said. “She had 103 saves, 2 shutouts and was very vocal with her team in directing them in front of her,” he said. “She definitely was one of the best goalies I have coached for only being a sophomore and has 2 more years to hone her skills at goalie.”
Morgan benefitted from a tough defense led by Apodaca.
“Charlotte was awesome as a sweeper controlling defensively behind the defense, often going side-to-side keeping opposing forwards from scoring. Of all the teams I have coached, she played that position with precision and thwarted many scoring chances from opposing teams,” Harris said. “What she did did not show up in stats, but she was invaluable. She also scored a goal when both of our forwards were hurt.”
The Season D all-state girls soccer teams honor the best players in the sport as judged by the leagues and coaches. They are presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps. The teams were created following a lengthy process which included nominations from leagues, and then a vote of head coaches.
Player and coach of the year were also selected by a vote of the coaches.
