Buena Vista soccer finished with double-digits wins after falling to late-season nemesis Crested Butte 3-2 in a win-and-you’re-in game to advance to the state playoffs.
Soccer coach Heath Ellis was already looking forward to next season.
“It was a great season, but really a bit of a building year,” Ellis said. “I think next year will be better.”
Buena Vista (10-5,3-1) saw keeper Dixie Morgan get tested in goal at Fountain Valley. She turned away nine of the dozen shots on goal the Demons allowed.
“They played with so much heart,” Ellis said. “They really did everything right, we were just a bit unlucky.”
Jamison Litvay scored a goal on a penalty kick while younger sister Madeline had a goal and an assist.
“We had CB on their heels most of the first half,” Ellis said. “The second half was a bit more equal, but I think wee controlled the game for the most part.”
The Soccer Demons lose just three seniors, including JLitvay, who led the team in scoring with 18 goals in 15 games, six assists, 55 shots on goal and 42 points.
Senior Krystin Knowles was second in scoring with 10 goals and 25 points and defender Jaesa Embry also graduate.
Freshman Evelyn Hachmann was third in scoring with eight goals and 18 points. Morgan allowed 18 goals in 15 games while recording 90 saves.
As a team, Buena Vista scored 59 goals, well above the MaxPreps.com national average of 42; had 35 assists, more than the 29 average and tallied 153 points, above the 110 national average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.