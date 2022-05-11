Buena Vista struggled in a defensive match at Salida Wednesday, then posted its third 10-0 rout of the season Saturday.
Buena Vista (10-4,3-1) managed just three shots on goal at Salida May 5 while Salida (10-4,4-2) triple that with nine shots on goal. Keeper Dixie Morgan saved seven of the nine Spartan shots on goal.
The focus was all on this week following a 10-0 shutout at Trinidad (0-10) May 7.
“We talked about having our focus at 100% for the entire week of training going into Friday,” Lady Demons coach Hugh Ellis said.
Jamison Litvay recorded another hat trick to lead Buena Vista and Lila Phillips added two goals and an assist.
Krystin Knowles, Emily Stowe and Cora dewaly each had a goal and assist, Sierra Muller and Madeline Litvay each added a goal. Buena Vista defense did not allow a shot on goal.
Buena Vista heads to Fountain Valley Friday for a 2 p.m., opening round of the playoffs.
“We are excited to get a rematch with Crested Butte,” Ellis said.
The winner advances to a 1 p.m., start Saturday, loser is done for the season.
What will kids have to do Friday to play again Saturday?
“Play with heart,” Ellis said, “that’s it.”
