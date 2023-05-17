The Lady Demons finished the soccer season a member of the Class 2A Elite Eight after No. 10 Buena Vista (10-5-1) defeated No. 7 Loveland Classical (11-5) 3-1 Friday afternoon.
The victory propelled BVHS into the quarterfinals against No. 2 Denver Christian. The Thunder (14-2-1) prevailed 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against Loveland Classical, Mae Blazer led the Lady Demons with 2 goals and an assist. The freshman finished with 7 goals, third most on the team behind Evelyn Hachmann’s 11 and Alex Baird’s 8.
Madeline Litvay scored her sixth goal of the season and Hachmann and Aleah Urbine had assists.
Dixie Morgan had 8 saves in goal for BVHS.
Against the Thunder, Morgan recorded a dizzying 26 saves as the Lady Demons were shut out for just the third time this season.
