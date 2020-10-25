Buena Vista schools will be closed Monday, according to messaging sent out by the district late Sunday afternoon.
In a text and email release, the district cited predicted overnight snow accumulations and also to allow time for collaborative contact tracing with Chaffee County COVID response team for calling a snow day Monday, Oct. 26, for the Buena Vista school district.
All schools will be closed and no remote learning will take place, the release said.
"We expect a return to in-person learning for all schools on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The weekly update will be delivered on Monday morning and the district Zoom meeting will occur at its regular 5 p.m., time.," the release stated. "Additional alerts will be provided tomorrow as needed."
