The Lady Demons brought home a seventh-place team finish including a state champion from 46 teams competing at the Class 2A state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood last weekend.
Buena Vista finished in a three-way tie with Hayden and Peyton with 35 team points. Cedaredge won with 87.
“Every BV kid left with a medal and improved their ranking in at least one of their events,” Demons track coach Adam Fuller said.
Zaila Smith won the long-distance run, completing the 3,200 jaunt in 12 minutes, 0.18 seconds. Eowyn Dalbec of Peyton was right behind Smith, finishing in 12:02.34. Mallory Salazar finished sixth in the 3,200 in 12:24.04
Salazar finished second in the 1,600 run in 5:30.30. Dalbec won the mile race in 5:24.65 and Smith was sixth in 5:34.73.
“Zaila’s win in the 3200 and Mallory’s second place in the 1600 is very exciting but not surprising,” Fuller said. “Their impressive work ethic started over a year ago when they started training together for their championship cross country season.”
They more than just run together on the same teams.
“They push each other every day, they warmup together, train together, cool down together and stretch together,” Fuller said. “These two impressive athletes are what we build our program around, not just their performance success but we build a culture of hard working student athletes that find joy in the challenge and have that hunger for pushing themselves beyond what they thought was possible.”
Their success is a result of that work ethic.
“They have a relentless pursuit of excellence and don’t leave anything to chance when it comes to their goals,” Fuller said.
Two relay teams also brought back state medals as well.
Smith and Salazar started and finished the 4X800, Audrey Johnson took it from Smith and Erin Bigley handed it to Salazar for a 10:44.30 time and fourth place in state. Wray won in 10:30.38.
The 4X100 relay squad, Jasmine White, Mitchek Colley, Carley Feuss and Maya Schuknecht finished the team sprint seventh in 53.73 seconds. Cedaredge won in 52.17.
Brennan Pratt represented the Demons, medaling in the triple jump with a seventh-place flight of 39 feet, 08.25 inches. Jeremiah Leeper of Limon won with 42-06.75. Pratt finished 12th in the long jump with 18-11.75.
