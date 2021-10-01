Local business owner and pharmacist Dr. Lucas Smith will be honored Nov. 4 as this year’s recipient of the Horizon Alumni Award from the CU Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Smith, a 2014 graduate of CU Pharmacy, was selected by the school’s Alumni Association for the award that recognizes pharmacy alumni who have graduated in the past 10 years and exemplify the highest potential for significant contributions to the profession.
“Lucas’s body of work is truly indicative of the impact our alumni make in pharmacy. I have no doubt we’ll see continued success from him,” said Dr. Ralph Altiere, Dean of the CU Skaggs School of Pharmacy.
Smith is the owner of Buena Vista Drug. The Colorado Springs native started working at Buena Vista Drug in July 2014 shortly after graduating from the CU School of Pharmacy the same year.
At 29, Smith became the sole owner of Buena Vista Drug on U.S. 24 when he and his wife purchased the independent pharmacy in August 2017. They continue to expand and bring new services and the highest standard of care to the community. Smith was also the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year by the Colorado Pharmacists Society.
Smith also now operates the Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, which conjures a nostalgic sensation by reintroducing the concept of combining a fully functioning pharmacy with an old-fashioned soda fountain.
“From the moment Lucas began pharmacy school, he distinguished himself as a leader. His contributions as a student were significant and his legacy persists today,” said Dr. Gina Moore, Associate Dean for Administration and Operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.