Coletrain Music Academy, in partnership with the Surf Hotel and the South Main Arts & Parks Trust, announced the summer lineup of their Lawn concerts, which kick off July 11 and run through Aug. 29.
“This past year was challenging for so many, including artists. As educators and musicians, we are ready to put this pandemic behind us and return safely to a new normal. A new normal that includes live music,” said a news release for the event.
The concert series brings free musical performances to the park at South Main every Sunday this summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning with Meadow Mountain on July 11 and finishing up with Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles on Aug. 29.
In between, performances by Gypsy Cattle Drive, La Pompe, Lover’s Leap and David Lawrence and the Spoonful are scheduled.
The lineup bears a distinctly earthy, bluegrass bent.
Coletrain Music Academy founder Coleman Smith’s favored genre of gypsy swing also forms a stylistic through-line in the lineup: Gypsy Cattle Drive brings Smith and his Rapidgrass bandmate Mark Morris together with a rotating ensemble of featured artists.
Lovers Leap also features a Rapidgrass alum, dobro player Billy Cardine, who joins Shelby Means, Mary Lucey and Joel Timmons in making “bluegrassy Americana music so pure and simple that will both delight your ears and liven your spirit,” the Lawn series’ website says.
La Pompe is a Denver-based string quartet whose mix of blues, gypsy swing and soulful originals won them accolades from 303 Magazine and Westword as one of the best jazz bands on the Front Range. They play the Lawn Aug. 1.
Also on the schedule is the pure Americana of the Two Tracks on July 25, the grooving fiddle-banjo duo of Lizzy and Natalie on Aug. 8 and the finger-picked traditional blues of David Lawrence and the Spoonful on August 22.
Closing out the series is Denver’s Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles, a 7-piece swing band bearing the spirit of 1930s jazz.
