LAMAR - Chandler Smethers, a 2022 Buena Vista High School graduate, earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Athlete honors for 2022-2023.
Chandler attends Lamar Community College and is a member of the Runnin’ Lopes golf team.
He is majoring in criminal justice and achieved a 3.90 GPA.
