Buena Vista senior Chandler Smethers finished tied for 73rd place after the 2-day Class 3A boys state golf tournament Monday and Tuesday.
Smethers tied with Ethan Robel of Pagosa Springs with a 176 at Spring Valley Golf Course in Elizabeth.
Smethers finished Day 1 of his second state tournament with an 89 and in 78th place among the 84 golfers. He cut two strokes off that score Tuesday with an 87.
“For 32 holes he played pretty solid, but the other four were the ones that really got him,” coach Scott Crites said. “On Monday, No. 16 we lost two balls off the tee and that led to a big number and a first 9 holes of 49.
“He did a great job recovering from that and put together a solid back 9 of 40. Not easy to do after a tough hole like that,” Crites said.
Tuesday was the opposite, Crites said. Through 10 holes he was only 5 over par and had worked his way up in the top 50 on the leaderboard.
“He then had a rough three hole stretch with three straight triple bogeys. Again, he did a good job recovering and finished the last five holes 2 over with a couple of really good birdie chances,” Crites said. “We wanted to not let those four holes define his state tourney and try to put together the best score he could.”
Chandler had a “very solid season especially the last month, winning the Tri-Peaks League individual title and help lead our team to a runner up finish,” he said.
Smethers finished in the top 10 at regionals as well.
“Hopefully this can motivate our returning players to keep working on their game and give them a chance to play in a state tourney as well,” Crites said.
Vail Christian’s Connor Downey won the individual 3A state championship by one stroke with 139 over Montezuma Cortez’s Thayer Plewe. Aspen won the team title with 447.
