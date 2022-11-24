As holiday shopping approaches, Buena Vista’s Chamber of Commerce reminds residents and visitors alike to support their local businesses as they check off their lists.
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce has been celebrating Small Business Season, which kicked off in October and runs through Dec. 31. Small Business Saturday, an annual national push to shop small, will be Saturday, Nov. 26, this year.
“We are trying to promote that shop local, support our small businesses,” said Heather Rupska, “We need to support them. They go through a lot and there are some struggles. Instead of spending our money at a company that I know has free delivery and shows up the next day, we can keep that money local. That does nothing but help our businesses, which in turn help our community.”
Though the town’s sales tax receipts see a dip as tourism season wanes each fall and winter after the summer rush, they have been rising from year to year since 2018. Last year, December’s sales tax came in at $384,134 compared to that summer’s peak of $538,819 in July.
Additionally, Rupska has partnered with many other mountain chambers “that have been doing a lot of very wonderful things” for local businesses and communities.
“It’s not just events,” she explains. “We’re trying to steer away from events and into things that are promoting and helping our businesses grow, helping new entrepreneurs figure it out and create whatever it is that they want to create, which just makes our community more sustainable and happy.”
In addition to shopping locally to knock out holiday shopping lists, Rupska reminds BV residents to share their finds with friends and relatives.
“It really goes back to word of mouth,” she says, “and just reminding our friends and neighbors to do the same (shop locally).”
“I think you’ll see more people, more of our community paying attention to (local businesses) and … heading into town, taking a stroll up and down our street to visit with our shops and seeing what they can check off their list here locally before they do the other options,” Rupska says.
“I just think you’ll see a bigger push for that. I think it’s more because of the season,” she says. “It’s more intentional shopping, if you will, as opposed to random shopping…There’s an intention to who they’re getting things for and what type of gift they’re looking for.”
For more information about the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, visit their website at buenavistacolorado.org
