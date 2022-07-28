Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition in league with Black Burro Bikes held a group bike ride July 21.
The ride invited bikers to a no drop ride around the trails on the east side of the river before looping back around to the bike shop in South Main. Once back at the shop, riders were treated to happy hour priced drinks and a raffle for prizes.
About 21 riders took part in the 90-minute, 10-mile ride.
“It was great we had a really good turnout,” Lindsey Lighthizer, the owner of Black Burro Bikes, said. “We had a bunch of regulars and a bunch new people.”
“This is definitely an event that BVSC would like to continue to support and be a part of. Black Burro does lead weekly Thursday night rides and we would certainly like to participate with them more in the future, whether by co-hosting or simply tagging along for the ride,” BVSC’s Jason Maher said.
BVSC will host a trail work day at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 30 as well as three other events within the next month.
“I would just like to thank the community for its continued support, as well as our 1% donors Eddyline, the Trailhead, Louie’s and BV eBikes. We’re looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with our trail users and local businesses,” Maher said.
For more information about upcoming events visit https://www.bvsingletrack.com/ or email at info@bvsingletrack.com
