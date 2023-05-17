Several Buena Vista High School seniors signed letters of intent to accept athletic scholarships. The seniors included:
Putman picks football at Knox College
Ever since he was 6 years old in Denver, Kent Putman has loved playing football.
“My friend invited me to play at the park and ever since then it has been my life,” he says.
Now he has the chance to play it for Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.
Nebraska Wesleyan University also reached out to him with an offer. He visited both campuses and, after much debating, decided on Knox College “due to their incredible coaching staff and I saw the best opportunities for me to succeed there,” he explains.
He will also be majoring in sports studies. “I feel extremely blessed being able to continue the sport I have always loved,” he says. “With new opportunities and challenges ahead of me that I am beyond excited for, with new coaches and a whole new scenery, this next step is for sure one that I have been waiting and working constantly for.”
Camp signs for baseball, wrestling at Ft. Hays State
After finishing up at Buena Vista High School, Haden Camp will be moving on to Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., and kicking off his freshman year with wrestling.
Camp has been wrestling for 15 years. For his senior year, he lost at state finals but was happy to see his brother, Caleb, win his third state championship.
Also playing baseball at this time, Camp feels things are going well and he hopes they can finish strong.
“I’m excited,” he says. “It’s what every athlete dreams of as a kid, and a very small percentage actually get to do it. I’m very excited and blessed. I’m very thankful to God that I’m in the position that I am.”
For his major, he says it’s currently a toss-up between business entrepreneurship, sports psychology, criminal justice and military leadership.
Dylan is Goucher College bound for track, cross country
Following his graduation from Buena Vista High School, Sam Dylan plans to attend Goucher College out of Baltimore, Md., where he will continue participating in cross country and track and field. He also plans to major in business management there.
“I qualified for state for cross country individually and ended up tearing my hamstring at state, but I was able to come back for track,” he says. “I am currently qualified for the 4x400 at state.”
Dylan had talked to “a ton of colleges” throughout the year, but Goucher College stood out the most thanks to its coaches and the athletes in its program at the time. That made his decision much easier.
“It’s exciting. Just being able to go out and compete and be around people who like to work hard is always a fun thing,” he says.
Flowers will play hoops at Ottawa U.
While majoring in either business management or sports management, Tam Flowers will continue playing basketball at Ottawa University.
Flowers got started in basketball in second grade when his parents set him up with recreational basketball.
“I enjoyed it a lot,” he says. “When I got to sixth grade, I realized I liked it enough to stick with it.”
He also received offers from Arizona Christian University and William Penn University, but he felt the best offer came from Ottawa. He also felt he could connect the best with their coaching staff.
“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to pursue my dream of continuing to play basketball after high school,” he says.
Morgan picks soccer at Sterling College
Dixie Morgan is excited to continue playing soccer at Sterling College in Sterling, Kan. while also majoring in sports management and possibly minoring in photography “just because I want to stay in touch with the sports aspect of things,” she says.
Morgan has been playing soccer since she was 3 years old. At Sterling College, she will be taking the goalkeeper position which she has done since she was 12 years old.
She says her senior season has gone really well. “We had a really good family and tight community as a team, and we were able to make it to the quarter finals for the third time ever in school history,” she adds. “It was definitely a really good season.”
She looked at three or four other colleges in Kansas and even the University of Wyoming, but Sterling ultimately won her over for the size of its community. She preferred playing at a smaller school.
