Buena Vista’s board of trustees will meet again on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Here’s what’s on the agenda:
STR policy proposal discussions continue with a work session intended for staff-trustee interactions based on input from the public at the Aug. 24 meeting. Another meeting will take place on the board’s evolving strategy with regard to short-term rentals.
BV’s trustee handbook is ready to adopt, said town administrator Philip Puckett. And with Gina Lucrezi officially seated on the board as of the last meeting, he said the board is also ready to assign liaisons to advisory boards and consider candidates for an opening with the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Water is on the agenda in two ways. The first is a presentation by Write Water Engineering concerning the town’s water master plan.
“This is going to drive a lot of policy and code changes, is my crystal ball,” said Philip Puckett. “I think this is really going to paint the picture for the board and for our community about the realities of how much water we have left and how we shape development going forward because of that,” he said. “This is a big one.”
The second is an intergovernmental agreement with Chaffee County on source water protection.
“We’ve been operating with the county under a source water protection plan for about five years now,” said Puckett. “Cottonwood Creek is our water supply.”
Puckett said the agreement covers guidelines, restrictions and requirements for development in that area.
BV Public works director Sean Williams currently works with Gary Greiner, development engineer for Chaffee County, on applications which seek to develop in the Cottonwood Creek watershed. The agreement will seek to further formalize this cooperation.
