A huge thank you to the citizens of Chaffee County whose generous donations ensured that this year’s Shop with a Cop program was one of the best ever.
Saturday, members of the Buena Vista Police Department, the Salida Police Department, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to take numerous local kids shopping with the donations we received this year.
This was a great experience for everyone involved, helping families whose resources may be stretched thin this Christmas season, and a great opportunity for law enforcement to have special interactions with these awesome kids.
Special thanks to Chief Johnson and Salida PD for organizing and hosting this, as well as to local Salida businesses, especially Brown Dog Coffee and Salida Drug and Fountain, for serving us all some excellent hot chocolate, coffee and ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.