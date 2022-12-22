The Buena Vista and Salida Police Departments, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service came together Saturday, to shop with local fourth graders for the holiday season.
“Shop with a Cop is a great program for the community to help out families that may feel some extra need during the Christmas season,” said Buena Vista Police Chief Dean Morgan. “That local law enforcement can take these generous donations and then connect with kids and families to help them purchase gifts... it is a great way for us to interact with these kids, and conveys a very positive message.”
Thirteen kids participated this year, along with four BVPD officers, one from the sheriff’s department, seven from Salida PD along with K9 Sarge” two from Colorado State Patrol, two from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and one from the U.S. Forest Service.
Officers’ spouses and children also joined to help with wrapping. The program is funded by donations from local businesses. Moonlight Pizza provided food, and Brown Dog Coffee and the Pharmacy provided warm drinks or treats after the shopping.
“We reach out to the local schools and see if they know of specific students who could benefit from this program,” Morgan said. “Families who may be struggling financially during the holiday season are considered, and families can reach out to the local police departments to ask to participate. … Since this is coordinated through Salida PD, we all meet in Salida and do the shopping in Salida, wherever the kids want to go.”
Kids are assigned to an officer and ride with them in their patrol cars to the business. They even designate a special channel where kids can talk to dispatch on their radios.
“Almost every officer who participates says it is their favorite day of the year,” Morgan said. “The kids we help are very generous, often having to be prompted to purchase gifts for themselves. So many of them are thinking of people they can buy gifts for. The young lady who rode with me this year even wanted to buy gifts for her teachers.”
But the day goes beyond the shopping. The Shop with a Cop program gives officers and kids the chance to connect, learn about each other and get into the holiday spirit.
“Having the kids talk to us, and open up to us more once they feel more comfortable around us is great,” Morgan said. “As a kid, Christmas is supposed to be a magical time...it was for me growing up. It’s not that way for everyone, and if we can be a part of making Christmas feel magical to some of these kids, and that feeling is associated to a good interaction with police officers...that’s a real blessing.”
Businesses can contribute to Shop with a Cop by reaching out in early fall.
Contact the Buena Vista and Salida Police Departments for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.