The Shining Mountains Montessori School will begin accepting applications for enrollment Friday, Jan. 21.
Located in the historic chapel at 343 U.S. 24 South, lead teacher and school director Lisa Lamb said the school should open to students in April or May.
“Depending on what the community families want, what kind of schedule they apply for, my hope is to reach 30 families,” said Lamb, “meaning 10 full-day kids, 10 half-day in the morning and then 10 half-day in the afternoon.”
Programs will include 4- and 5-day weeks, Monday to Thursday and Monday to Friday, she said.
Lamb has been teaching in Montessori for about 10 years, commuting from Buena Vista to teach in Salida for over 6 years. Bringing Montessori to BV has long been her intention.
“It’s kind of like a little dream come true for myself, personally, but I think for the community too,” she said. “Childcare is just a need, if not more so a dire need.”
County attorney Daniel Tom and his wife, certified clinical musician Corelia Tom, joined Lamb about 3 years ago in trying to found a school.
Daniel will serve as president, with the rest of the board being comprised of local librarian Julia Makowski, Cellar on Railroad owner Candace Bryans, local resident Stephanie Judd and one more member yet to be confirmed and announced.
Shining Mountains Montessori School will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. This will include limited childcare for an hour before and 2 hours after an 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. school day.
The staff will be comprised of three teachers. Lamb’s two assistant teachers have been receiving training through Colorado’s Emerging and Expanding Child Care Grant Program. Funds from the grant have also been used to cover start-ups costs including materials, furniture and renovations.
Despite widespread reports of long waits for contractor services in the area, Lamb said that wasn’t the case for her project. She attributed securing the services of local contractor Ryan Kilkelley to having local connections and a project that will serve a vital community need.
Lamb said she was grateful to the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, the Central Mountain Small Business Development Corporation, the Chaffee County Community Foundation and administrator Phillip Puckett and the town of Buena Vista for helping launch this project.
Shining Mountains Montessori School is named in honor of long-time Buena Vista residents Sonnie McFarland and the late Dr. Jim McFarland. The McFarlands founded Shining Mountains Montessori Children’s Center in Pueblo in the 1970s.
The school’s website, smmsbv.org, will go live and begin accepting applications Jan. 21.
Visit cccf.fcsuite.com to give a tax-deductible donation for scholarships, school programming and future expansions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.