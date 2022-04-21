Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze issued a no-burn order for Friday.
Per, Spezze's order, "there will be no open burning allowed on Friday, April 22, due to forecasted high winds and dry fuels creating a chance of higher fire danger," the short press release issued Thursdaty afternoon stated.
"Updates will follow as we proceed, hopeful, through the weekend forecasted to have some precipitation."
