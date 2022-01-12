Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced his intention to run for a third term in a press release Tuesday.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to announce my intent to seek re-election as your Chaffee County Sheriff in the November, 2022 General Election,” the announcement read.
“I have been your undersheriff for 4 years and your elected sheriff for the past 7 years,” Spezze said.
“The citizens of Chaffee County have been very supportive in my role as sheriff and of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office as a whole and I ask for your continued support in the next general election,” Spezze said, concluding the announcement.
