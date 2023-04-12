GUNNISON – Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind the public that collection of shed antlers on all public lands west of Interstate 25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30.
This restriction is in place to help protect wintering big-game animals and sage grouse from human disturbance during the critical winter and early spring months.
“There continues to be a lot of discussion and debate about the impacts of shed antler hunting across the West,” said Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond of Gunnison. “Comparing shed antler hunting to other forms of recreation isn’t necessarily an apples to apples comparison. Shed hunters specifically target our best winter-range habitats where animals are or have been, and the activity is more popular than ever, leading to an increasingly competitive environment. As conservation-minded, big-game enthusiasts, it’s one place where we can collectively minimize potential impacts to wintering wildlife.”
Though spring is soon to arrive and warmer temperatures are ahead, winter-depleted wildlife remain in basic survival mode during this time when food is scarce and before the nutritional quality of forage improves later in spring. After already getting through the brunt of deep winter, these animals need every last calorie to survive the final push to spring green-up.
Wildlife officers and biologists continue to educate the public about the negative impacts to wildlife caused by irresponsible shed collection and winter recreational activity. Violators of these regulations may face a $137 fine and five license suspension points per violation, in addition to separate fines and points for the illegal possession of each shed antler collected outside of the established season.
Apart from the shed collection rules, harassing wildlife remains illegal and CPW officers will cite individuals for violating this state statute. Harassing wildlife includes a $137 fine that also carries 10 license suspension points.
“CPW determined closures were needed because shed-antler collecting has become a very popular recreational activity,” said wildlife officer Cassidy English of Colorado Springs. “To make matters worse, CPW has seen an uptick in unethical behavior by shed-antler hunters who were seen chasing deer, elk and moose until their antlers fell off. Obviously, this puts undue stress on already stressed out animals.”
To learn more about shed collection restrictions, see this question and answer section on shed antlers on the CPW website.
CPW encourages people with information about illegal shed collection to call their local CPW office or the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 1-877-265-6648. Tips to OGT may earn monetary rewards, and individuals who call OGT may remain anonymous.
Colorado’s cervids (members of the deer family) drop or cast their antlers at different times in the winter.
Deer in Colorado are known to shed their antlers from mid-January through March. Elk may start in February, running through April, and moose typically drop their palmate antlers November through January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.