Chaffee County's most recent health restrictions – even as Gov. Jared Polis lifted all COVID-19 related emergency orders in the state – caused Seven Peaks to cancel its plans for the 2021 event, it announced in a release to ticket holders and others Friday afternoon.
"Seven Peaks Music Festival is being cancelled for 2021 due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials. All 2021 passes purchased at sevenpeaksfestival.com will automatically be refunded within 30 days back to the original form of payment," the release state.
The Chaffee County Commission, meeting as the county Board of Health Wednesday morning, voted to maintain the county's current cap at 5,000 for outdoor events. Commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt voted to not lift restricts, Commissioner Rusty Granzella cast an opposing vote.
Thursday, Gov. Polis ended the Health Emergency Executive Orders for COVID-19 and rescinded all previous Executive Orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and signed a Recovery Executive Order to focusing only on those measures related to the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, focusing Colorado’s efforts on building back stronger from the COVID-19 global pandemic, his office announced in a press release.
“In Chaffee County, the intent is to continue with the local public health order at least through Aug. 31, 2021,” said a press release from Chaffee County Public Health issued Friday morning.
Country Nation, a subsidiary of music events company Live Nation, had partnered with KHEN Salida, who were to receive $1 per ticket from the event proceeds.
“This partnership is going to help us. There are funds that are going to come our way that will help us hire an executive director,” said Patricia Cullinan, co-chair of KHEN’s board of directors, early Friday afternoon prior to the announcement by Seven Peaks.
“We really need a new executive director. We haven’t had one for a few months,” she said.
Country Nation had been directed by the BOCC to seek a nonprofit partner to reapply on their behalf and to bring their application into compliance with the standing public health order.
Jim Reid, site director for Country Nation, had previously stated the festival had sold 1,300 tickets to Chaffee County residents.
The release also announces the festival is seeking a new venue.
