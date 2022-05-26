American Legion Post 55 will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m., May 30.
The service, which will last around 20 minutes, will be led by members of the American Legion at Earnest Clifford Sexton’s gravesite on the northwest side of Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
“There will be no food, nothing to bring, and no one speaking except myself and other members,” Post spokesman Darryl Atherton said.
“Hopefully some of the scouts will help as they usually do,” Atherton said, noting the post welcomes volunteers.
In addition to the memorial service Monday District 12 of the American Legion will also hold a memorial service at Hoosier Pass at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 29. This service will include Legion members from BV, Salida, Fairplay, Bailey and Breckenridge posts.
The service will start at the south end of the parking lot on Hoosier Pass where readings will be held followed by the placing of flowers and a wreath on a cross.
“We will place flags on all the veterans graves on Saturday morning probably 10 a.m. and take them up on Tuesday,” Atherton said.
