State Senator Kerry Donovan will travel on a state-wide listening tour, focused on the present state of Colorado’s agriculture industry this week.
During the course of a week, Donovan said she will meet with farmers, ranchers, small business owners, researchers and other industry leaders to hear their stories about the challenges they’re currently facing and their hopes for the future of agriculture in Colorado.
Donovan was originally planning on being in Chaffee County Friday and Saturday, but the in-person portion of the listening tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Alie Eliot, Donovan’s legislative aide, said Donovan is hoping to reschedule her visit to Chaffee County in another couple of weeks. This week she’ll focus on meeting with some of the bigger stakeholder groups around the state.
According to a press release, the agriculture industry is an irreplaceable thread in the tapestry of Colorado’s economy – its success is the state’s success.
The most pressing challenges that lie ahead for Colorado all have a major impact on agriculture: COVID-19, water and drought, wildfires, labor shortages and more.
Donovan represents Senate District 5 in Colorado which includes Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.