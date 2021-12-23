The U.S. Forest Service is seeking nominations for the Secure Rural Schools Resource Advisory Committee for the Greater Rocky Mountain region.
The RAC will decide how to use funds allocated through the SRS program for projects on federal lands in the region.
Like the Department of the Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes program, or PILT, SRS compensates for lack of tax revenues in areas dominated by federal land and affected by the decline of the timber industry.
The newly formed Greater Rocky Mountain RAC is in need of 15 members to serve 4-year terms. The call for nominations notice says the committee should be comprised of five members each from three categories.
Details on who should apply and how are available at fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/secure-rural-schools/title-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.