Renewal Festival hosted over 7,500 people on Sept. 24-25 at the Meadows event grounds.
The event started Sept. 24, with people pouring into the event grounds and setting up at one of the several designated and specialized camping areas.
“I am incredibly proud of my independent team and their level of execution. Certainly, always room for improvement, and we are already analyzing surveys, notes, and comments,” Bonfire Entertainment founder Scotty Stoughton said. “I look forward to hearing from all constituents, but so far, the feedback from locals and visitors has been very positive. We had over 600 kids attend.”
Among the thousands of visitors there was also included emergency medical services, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and several other staff and volunteers.
“We thought it went really well,” fire chief Robert Bertram said. “We assisted EMS on regular calls but there was nothing major that happened.”
“Currently, we are surveying the attendees, staff and locals to identify any areas that need improvement. This process usually takes 60 days to receive all comments and ideas on innovation,” Stoughton said.
“We will design better flow lanes in the venue, add additional parking staff, split the venue toilets to serve multiple areas, re-position venue lighting, improve the fast lanes in the camping and venue access, create additional family camping zones and look to increase the offerings at Center Camp,” Stoughton said. “Family reunions, hearts opened, first-time child’s concerts, multi-generational hangs and a universal amount of love shared. Other than that, nothing major happened.”
