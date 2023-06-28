Family identified Derek Pulos, 59, of Salida, Tuesday as the man missing following a motorcycle versus car wreck Thursday on U.S. 50.
Jason Pulos, the victim’s son, said his father, who was ejected from his Harley Davidson 1250 after it left the road, has not been found as of Tuesday morning.
Jason said the family is hopeful his father may still be found alive.
“There is still a chance he could be alive even if it’s a 1 percent chance. It’s still enough of a chance to not give up hope,” he said.
Pulos’ motorcycle clipped a Dodge Charger as the car turned right from Zip Line Road onto U.S. 50. Pulos was traveling west on the highway.
According to information Jason Pulos said he received from Colorado State Patrol investigators, the motorcycle “flew off the top and landed on the rocks just before the river.”
Indications were that the bike did a front flip, landing in the water with the front of the bike facing east and the rear facing west. When the bike was in mid-air, it came in contact with telephone wires and power cables, entangling, then breaking the wires. The wires held on to the bike and kept it from being taken down river by the powerful current.”
Derek was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the river, where he disappeared.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Park Manager Tom Waters said rangers have been searching for Derek since the incident; however, their biggest challenge has been the high water conditions. He said he expects the flow to decrease in the future, which could facilitate the search.
The riverflow has decreased from peak flow of 3,050 cfs Thursday to 2,370 cfs by noon Tuesday.
Derek’s cell phone pinged for the last time at 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday and no further pings have occurred since the incident.
The Pulos family is asking for help looking for Derek. The wreck took place near milemarker 267 on U.S. 50, west of Parkdale.
Anyone with information is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4500 or AHRA at 719-539-7289.
The incident continues to be under investigation by CSP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.