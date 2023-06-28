The Buena Vista Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, June 26. After calling the meeting to order, the board moved into Executive Session to discuss district strategy related to a proposal for a negotiated agreement for district employees. (See page 1). Here are the things to know from the regular meeting:
• The first item for action was a resolution regarding the appointment of a designated election official and notification of the election to the Chaffee County Clerk. On June 5, the board updated a 2022 resolution regarding director representation to reflect redistricting after the most recent census.
Five seats will be open in the Nov. 7 election – four 4-year terms for Director Districts 1, 3, 4 and At-Large, and one 2-year term for At-Large.
The resolution officially announces the vacancies for the November 2023 election and designates district Public Information Officer and Special Projects Coordinator Hannah Jayne as the election official.
The board also considered changes to CCHS and BVHS graduation requirements. CCHS proposes changing the required credits from 30 to 34 for students enrolled starting 2023-24.
For BVHS, the current administration recommends the personal finance standards required by law be incorporated into two required courses: Civics and Senior Seminar, expanding personal financial literacy in the seminar class.
• The board then revisited the resolution regarding fees and fines for 2023-24. At their June 5 meeting, the board asked the Activities Department to clarify what percentage of students would be impacted by the increase in fees and the $400 family cap, whether the $250 family cap had been applied in previous years and what impacts a lowered cap would have.
There are approximately 50 two- and three-sport athletes, making up around 30% of the athletes, or 30% of all activities. The report conceptualizes the $400 cap as a family paying for no more than six seasons total in their family.
Keeping the cap at $250, Yates said, would result in a loss of $4,500 of fees collected. At the bottom line, the report says, the General Fund will need to be increased to operate in 2023-24 due to increasing costs for officials and rising travel costs (lodging) in part due to high-performing teams.
The board voted unanimously to approve the new fees and fines.
• Lastly, the board discussed a resolution supporting “economic freedom and impartial classrooms” in response to an April 22 statement from the Colorado Education Association condemning capitalism.
In their resolution, CEA states it “believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school-to-prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.”
The board’s resolution expresses strong disapproval of the CEA resolution and concern about its impact on students’ classroom education, stating they want to maintain impartiality in classrooms.
“Buena Vista school board of education strongly rejects the CEA resolution, recognizes that capitalism has done immeasurably more than any other economic system in history to advance human prosperity and assures parents of the District’s commitment to providing students neutral learning environments that prioritize academic achievement,” the resolution reads. “The Board further directs the Superintendent to continue to promote classroom practices in the District that align with the commitments expressed in this resolution.”
The resolution passed 6-1, with Bartlett dissenting.
