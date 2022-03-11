Four area youth have earned a trip of a lifetime this summer – they will participate in the 2022 National Rural Electric Association Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.in June, sponsored by SDCEA.
Buena Vista High School student Chandler Smethers, Salida High School student Emma Wilkins, Cotopaxi School student Ciali McGinniss and Doherty High School (Colorado Springs) student Sami Kupfner will represent their respective schools, communities and SDCEA at the tour.
They will join about 30 other students representing electric cooperatives from around the state in Denver for a day to get acquainted and learn about rural electric systems in Colorado before boarding a plane and flying off to our nation’s capital for 7 days with chaperones from the Colorado Rural Electric Association.
Among the tour’s highlights are visits to historic sites in Washington, D.C., including the Lincoln Memorial, Mount Vernon, Arlington Cemetery and the Smithsonian.
A full day is spent on Capitol Hill meeting with the Colorado congressional delegation and eating lunch in the cafeteria with congressional staffers.
The students are introduced to issues faced by rural electric cooperatives on a state as well as national level.
The SDCEA and Colorado group will join students from all over the United States to tour the sites around the D.C. area and to meet with energy industry and government officials.
More than 1,800 students attended the event in 2019. The tour returns this summer after it being canceled during the global pandemic in 2020 and in 2021.
This is an all-expenses paid trip and the winners are selected based on their application and an essay on why they would be a good candidate for the experience.
Participating in the Youth Tour is a great way to learn about this great nation, develop leadership skills, gain a better understanding of electric cooperatives and make friendships with people from across the state and country.
Applications for the Youth Tour are available on SDCEA’s website HUmyelectric.coopU each year in early October. The deadline for application submissions is the beginning of January.
For more information contact SDCEA at 719-395-2412 or toll-free, 844-395-2412, or email communications@myelectric.
