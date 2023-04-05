The March 29 Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board meeting was well-attended by members speaking against the board’s proposed rate plans.
The rate restructuring is similar to changes proposed in January 2022. Many members say not only will the changes increase their monthly bill, but it will also deter solar customers from staying on the grid.
In approving its agenda, the board moved to strike Action Item J concerning the rate restructuring until further notice.
Board chair Joe Redetzke also started the meeting by briefly commenting on former CEO Paul Erickson’s abrupt departure. He also asked commenters to be brief to ensure all had time to share.
“We will be starting to search for a new CEO as quickly as we possibly can,” he said. “Since we have a lot of people, approximately 70 people, that would like to participate on Zoom, we’d like to be as brief as we possibly can. Be cordial.”
Eleven commentors attended the meeting in person. In-person attendance for the public is capped at 12 for SDCEA board meetings, in addition to those who joined virtually. Though the start of the meeting was plagued with technical difficulties, the board allowed time for all those registered to comment.
J. David Holt, who recently added solar to his home, said that while he respects the board and their work, he was appalled by another increase to the service availability charge.
“This proposal is counterproductive to concern for low-income users, it does not encourage energy efficiency and is by its nature unfair,” he said. “If you don’t feel out of step, you should because many of your members will actually pay more for the right to get electricity than for the electricity itself.”
Holt said that the board should encourage more solar users, as they return energy back to SDCEA.
“You pay us far less for electricity than you pay Tri-State. As EVs and electrical demands increase, we could be one of your biggest assets,” he said. “Instead of encouraging and incentivizing us, you’re penalizing solar producers. You’ve actually proposed to charge us $552 a year, just to stay connected. What you’re actually encouraging is for U.S. producers to disconnect. Under these proposed rates and as the cost of residential solar declines, you will be left with fewer customers. How will that fit your business plan?”
Holt also asked the board to be proactive in its CEO search to “seek out the best replacement rather than waiting for applicants.”
Jeff Fiedler, SDCEA board candidate and Lake County commissioner, thanked the board for making time for the listening session and acknowledge that rural co-ops are going through challenges from competing pressures.
“As you do consider that input, I would really hope that the rate structure and any changes to it are aligned with that long-term new business model that’s coping with those challenges and not static or backward-looking,” he said. “I would also hope we could wait for the new CEO and that leadership of the staff level, and maybe some new direction from the board. Perhaps wait until the election of the board members before rushing into making a decision on the rate structure.”
Mark Boyle, another member running for the board, echoed Fiedler’s gratitude, adding that they should expand the listening sessions into workshops in each county.
“Have the association’s technical experts there, contract managers and perhaps even consultants to answer questions, then follow it with the 90-day comment period. Comments should be received by the association, they should be answered and they should posted publicly before any decision is made.
“There seems to be an assumption, right or wrong, that solar is a subsidy,” he added. “I’ve asked repeatedly to see the statement of work for the contractor. … When you have distributed solar across the network, you’re reducing your line losses. That has a monetary value. The more renewables you create, that’s less other types of energy you need to build.”
Jim Thomson called the $45 service fee “a red flag in front of a bullet.
“Something has got to be adjusted fair because if it isn’t, everybody’s going to be at everybody’s neck,” he said. “I think we can sit down with input from the average members. … Then you can tell the members, ‘We’re having input from members, not just from the board, and not just from consultants.’”
Bill Dvorak, a business owner with seasonal emphasis, spent around $92,000 on a solar array. The rate changes will push the return on his investment out another 10 years. Additionally, his excess solar energy kicks back to SDCEA, meaning he is “actually giving (SDCEA) free electricity.”
Like Dvorak, Stefan Bohn expressed concerns that they may never see a return on his solar investment with the rate restructures.
“I just don’t see getting energy from conventional sources, coal-fired plants as something we should depend on. I want to see independence,” he said. “I want to see a cooperative here that reflects that, because I think that’s a community value.”
David Reed spoke on the importance of renewable energy in the wake of climate change impacts. He cited the recent intergovernmental panel on climate change, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez said the “world needs climate action all fronts, everything, everywhere all at once.”
“The decisions that all of us make are going to have an outsized impact, particularly decisions around energy,” Reed said. “I hope that as you go forward to look for a new CEO, you will seek someone who can negotiate with Tri-State to reduce our dependence on coal and increase our reliance on renewable energy. The estimates are that we can do this by 2030. … You are the future in terms of the ability to adapt and make a world safe for our children.”
At a pause in comments, vice-chair Dan Daly asked the attendees how many would see an increase or decrease on their respective bills, with a fairly even split.
“We have 100 folks who are commenting today,” he said. “What is what message should we as board members take by the fact that almost 12,000 board members don’t have a comment on this particular structure? They seem to be fine with it, or at least they’re not offering an objection or support to it. Quite frankly, they’re silent. Should we take something from that number into our consideration, or for those other 12,000 roughly members, do we just forget them and pay attention to you?”
Holt said they should listen to those that speak up and shared that surveys may not glean a large response, which was echoed by other attendees. Holt, who is not a second homeowner, also said he was disappointed to hear them constantly used as a scapegoat.
“If you did a survey of every one of your members and ask them to respond to one question, you’d get a very small response because people these days just don’t bother,” Holt said. “So you have to base your decision-making on all the information that you can glean and go from there and not feel bad about it.”
Reed encouraged the board to reach out to members in multiple ways and said that coming to board meetings scheduled at 10 a.m. is not an option for many local workers and business owners.
“Having a six o’clock meeting I think is a good beginning point,” he said. “You have to realize that so many people are so busy and may not even be aware that this rate increase is coming up. To get that information out, you got to do a better job.”
Once technical difficulties were resolved, Redetzke reintroduced the meeting for virtual attendees and for them to make their comments.
Sue Greiner, of the Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future, echoed Fiedler’s suggestion to wait until a new CEO is hired and said that one week of notice is not enough to plan for a listening session.
“It takes time to collect input from your members and to be truly transparent,” she said. “This listening is a great beginning, but it will likely take more time and maybe more public meetings to really incorporate members and then revise your rate proposal.”
Rich Shoemaker, who joined virtually, said customers should be empowered with rate schedule options that give them more control over monthly bills and echoed Greiner’s request to wait until the board election and annual meeting to act on the proposed restructure.
One major theme of the comments was the feeling this rate restructure was similar to the change proposed in 2022.
“We are having the same meeting we had a year ago,” said Mike Wrigley on WebEx. “The board is still trying to shove a bad idea down our throats. Members have given you explicit and detailed ideas, a playbook, so to speak, of good ideas to consider. … Last year, by my count at the very same meeting, I heard board members say over 20 times ‘We are listening.’ Promises were made, commitments were made to do better.
“Actions are louder than words. … I suspect we will hear in the coming months, during the election, the same hollow promises of transparency, of inclusion.
“I call it pandering when you don’t fulfill your election promises. I’m sure the incumbents are fine people. It’s not personal – this is a hard job. I’m sure you have good intentions, but when players aren’t using the playbook given by the owners, they aren’t on the team very long.”
Steve Reese pointed out that last year’s rate restructure was planned in an executive session and that not enough information has been shared with member-owners.
“You have already decided. This is history repeating itself,” he said. “Now the CEO has suddenly resigned and we’re having a listening meeting. What is happening? Your decision seems entirely based on justifying and maintaining your status quo. … What do you want from members today? This entire rate restructuring process is flawed. … I hope the board reaches out and develops a process that members can participate in.”
Joe Gardner asked the board which rate classes find the current rates unfair, and board member Nicholas Hellbusch of Fremont County said he hasn’t heard many complaints.
“It’s a question I’ve asked before,” Hellbusch said.
Jeremy Weiss quoted the Cost of Service study, which states “It is vital at the outset to recognize some of the inherent limitations of a cost of service study,” and that valuation “is an art it’s not an exact science.”
He also quoted the study’s wording on rate changes.
“Abrupt departures from historical rate practices and levels should be avoided,” he said. “Abrupt departure’ is subjective, but I would argue that my more than 20% anticipated increase is an abrupt departure.”
Hellbusch thanked Weiss for his comments, saying again that he has asked similar questions.
“I’ve questioned some of the inputs of the class study,” he said. “I’ve been gleaning from information because I never got the substantial support for it, even though I asked for it. I really found that there were some issues with how they use that information and you brought up a few big ones.”
Not all attendees were critical. Suzy Kelly, a former president of the co-op board, encouraged members to consider the impacts of inflation.
“We have to remember the cost of everything has gone up,” she said. “We have to pay for the same gas for all our trucks, too. I don’t think people are aware of the job and its needs. … You can put your solar on but you wouldn’t be able to put it on if you didn’t have the lines that our linemen put up.”
Becky Bultemeier said that second homes impact the setting SDCEA operates in and that there is a “fixed cost to this industry that we all should pay our fair share of,” and that the rate change will result in a majority reduction in members’ bills.
“It changes the art of rate setting when you have empty homes sitting there,” she said. “I feel we are getting into the area where we’re going to start subsidizing empty second homes, and I don’t like that. There is a misrepresentation of your ‘availability to serve’ charge.
“What you’re doing is distributing the fixed costs of these lines, all this fire mitigation, all these guys in the trucks and all the infrastructure to the people that only want to show up one week a year and flip the switch. I want them to pay their fair share, and I want to pay my fair share. I support the direction you’re going.
“I believe the ‘availability to serve’ is important because your membership is changing,” she said. “Large second homes burden the system. I don’t want to pay for that.”
The board will also be hosting a listening session to gather feedback from our members regarding the rate restructuring and to provide them with an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.
The meeting, open to all members, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 6, in the flex room at Buena Vista High School.
SDCEA representatives will moderate the listening session, and members are encouraged to come prepared with questions and feedback regarding the rate restructure.
“We understand that changes to the rate structure can impact our members and we want to ensure that we are making sound decisions for all of the members in the cooperative,” said Redetzke said in a release last week. “We encourage our members to attend this upcoming session, ask questions, and share their feedback.”
For more information, members can contact SDCEA member services at 719-395-2412 or visit www.sdceaadvisory.org
