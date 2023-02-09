Sangre de Cristo Electrical Association is exploring plans for franchise fees collected on behalf of the town of Buena Vista in 2022 after the franchise agreement had expired.
Franchise fees, which come from a percentage of all revenue received from the monthly sale of electric power within the town, are collected by SDCEA and then paid to the town.
“We need to consult with our auditors, our legal counsel and the software company that does our billing,” said Chris McGinnis, SDCEA communications specialist. “We are working on it, and when that’s resolved, we’ll get back to everybody.”
After a Dec. 5 meeting to discuss workforce housing and the Carbonate Street project with SDCEA, town staff was informed that legal counsel for SDCEA had directed that they could no longer collect the franchise fees for the town without an active franchise agreement and that the past few months would likely need to be reimbursed back to customers.
During the Jan. 24 BV board of trustees meeting, Trustee Sue Cobb brought up the comment for clarification on what that might mean for the town.
“When the franchise agreement expired, we didn’t immediately stop collecting franchise fees from consumers,” SDCEA CEO Paul Erickson said. “Legal counsel told us, ‘You can’t do that, you have no authority to do that, stop doing it.’ So they had to stop. So we’ve had 2 or 3 months of collections just being right now, and all that we can determine to do right now is refund it or something like that. We had no authority to collect on behalf of the town because the franchise (agreement) expired.”
“So where does that money go?” asked Cobb. “Do the residents then get some money back? Does the town not get a certain amount of money? What’s the net effect here?”
“It basically means that if we had revenue that was budgeted for that, it would be deducted from what we plan on for revenue,” said town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe.
“At 1%, which we were currently at, that generates roughly $40,000 a year,” said town treasurer Phillip Puckett. “We had budgeted $60,000 in 2023. I anticipate that we will not get a payment in the first quarter and possibly until the second quarter this year because they haven’t been collecting once they found that out from legal counsel. They stopped collecting. So what was not collected in the fourth quarter of 2022 we won’t get paid until the first quarter of this year.”
Previously, the franchise fee has been set at 1%. Franchise fees in the new draft agreement have been adjusted to be more in line with other municipal averages. The fee will be adjusted to 2% for the first year and will go up to 3% starting in January 2024. Puckett said it shouldn’t have a major impact on the town’s budget for 2023.
“Part of the step up in this new draft before you helps speed that up so we’re not in a deficit in our budget by the end of the year,” he said. “So we’ll probably come in a little under. If this drags out, that will play a factor in that, too. But it’s not gonna have a huge impact on our budget this year.”
A second reading of the SDCEA Franchise Agreement will be conducted at the trustees’ Feb. 14 meeting.
Agendas, packets and additional information about trustee meetings can be found at https://www.buenavistaco.gov/AgendaCenter.
SDCEA can be reached on its website at https://www.myelectric.coop/about/contact/
