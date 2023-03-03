The board of directors at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced it will consider the restructuring of rates during their next monthly meeting on March 29. If approved, the new rates would go into effect on June 2023 bills.
The proposed restructuring is aimed at ensuring that the electric cooperative can continue to provide reliable and affordable electric service to its members while also maintaining and upgrading its cooperative infrastructure.
The restructure will show members the itemized costs to serve them and will re-balance costs to make the cooperative more financially stable and less influenced by external forces such as weather.
“We understand the importance of affordable and reliable electric service for our members, and we are committed to ensuring that our rates are structured in a way that better reflects the costs of providing electricity,” said Paul Erickson, SDCEA CEO. “The proposed rate restructuring will help us achieve that goal.”
The proposed rate restructuring is the result of a comprehensive review of SDCEA’s rates, which include an analysis of the cooperative’s costs, usage patterns, and industry trends.
If approved, the restructuring would result in changes to the rate components charged for various types of service, including residential and commercial.
“The board and cooperative staff have taken a careful approach in considering these changes and have been cost-conscious in decision-making on behalf of our members, while ensuring the continued supply of reliable, safe power,” said SDCEA CAO Sarah McMahon. “We are committed to ensuring that our rates are fair, transparent and sustainable for our members.”
Members of SDCEA are encouraged to visit sdceaadvisory.com for up-to-date information about the proposed restructuring.
SDCEA is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving 14,000 member accounts in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties.
