Challengers swept out the incumbents in the just-announced results of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association 2023 Board of Directors election.
According to a press release issued by SDCEA Monday morning, Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle will serve three-year terms as board seat representatives for Rural Lake/Chaffee County and At-Large, respectively. Blake Bennetts, the incumbent town of Buena Vista representative, was unopposed for re-election.
Results of the election were certified June 12 by the SDCEA board appointed election and credential committee. Self-reported campaign expenditure disclosure forms are available on the website under the Board Info tab on the website homepage.
The new and incumbent directors will take their seats at the June 28 board meeting.
