The lessons learned from the Decker Fire of 2019 is the topic for the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program on Nov. 1.
Most residents will remember that conflagration, the threat it represented, the smoke, and the preparations made by many to evacuate.
Jim Pitts, District Ranger for the Salida Ranger District of the Pike San Isabel National Forests and the Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will host the program on ZOOM. Visit the Humanists website for a link to the online program.
In his position, Pitts oversees the operations of the district and heads up strategic planning.
From modeling fire behavior to weather observations, the science behind fire management decisions is being tested as environmental changes continue.
What was learned from the earlier Hayden Pass Fire was applied to the Decker Fire and was shown to be very valuable in forecasting days of increased fire activity.
Pitts will explore what elements of the Decker Fire will influence the management of the next fire.
He has been at Salida since June of 2015. Prior to this, he was the District Ranger on the Saguache Ranger District of the Rio Grande National Forest.
He worked as a presale forester and zone silviculturalist on the Apache/Sitgreaves National Forests with a focus on developing and implementing Stewardship projects in collaboration with a host of partners.
Pitt’s past experience includes working for the U.S. Forest Service as a seasonal fire engine crew member and foreman, as a forester for the Texas State Forest Service, a presale forester for Rio Grande Forest Products in Espanola, NM and a forester for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Whiteriver, AZ.
Pitts joined the Forest Service working on the Lincoln National Forest as the assistant fire management officer in Ruidoso, NM before transferring to the Apache/Sitgreaves National Forests.
This work experience has given him a broad foundation and unique background for his current position as the District Ranger.
He received his B.S. from Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry in 1998 and a Master’s in Natural Resource Management from Utah State University in 2009. Pitts was born and raised in Flagstaff, AZ and is married to Molly, who was born and raised in Pinetop, AZ and together they have two boys.
