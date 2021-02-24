In her weekly update Monday, Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates said that the district had a single confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Thankfully this last week was a stable one. We didn’t have positive cases that had broad impacts throughout the district, which meant that we had a lot of students fully in-person. That is a success and just helps things all around,” Yates said in a Zoom conference Monday afternoon. “It seems like the local data in our county is also remaining stable. When that happens, it means we could see a shift in that dial … it could mean that our county is switching to a less restrictive color environment, which impact how we interact in the community, what our businesses are able to do.”
A move from yellow to blue would not have a major impact on what schools would be able to do, Yates said.
“We of course have not had a lot of families in our buildings this year. We haven’t had any families. We did orchestrate some beginning of the year orientation activities in-person, so we’d like to pick that back up,” she said. “In-person time with parents, while most of it is involved with the family talking with their own student, having the teacher there to respond and facilitate a little bit and nudge the student as they’re presenting is something that we feel very strongly about, and we see that there are ways that we can do that with relatively low risk and use some of the practices that we have put in place throughout the year. to really mitigate that chance of close contacts.”
The superintendent also explained a survey families received this week. The short form asking about student extracurricular activities is the latest information gathering effort by the board of education to define “what it means to be successful as a student in Buena Vista,” Yates said.
“That causes an organization to look at its beliefs and goals and our board of education has really invested quite a bit of time in really getting clear about what those are, and to do that, you have to measure them. If you’re going to set goals and set vision statements, then you need ways of measuring them,” Yates said. “Several surveys have come out this year. That is one data source that we’ll use. Of course, we’ll also use students’ performance on academics and other measures.”
For the latest survey: “We really just want to know what are kids involved in. It’s long been known that when kids are involved in activities, they just perform higher. They’re more engaged. That’s a well-known fact.”
While the district has gathered data in the past showing a link between participation in school athletic activities and a higher grade point average, this survey looks at activities not affiliated with the school district.
“Our question is, if a student is not involved in the school district that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t involved in time-consuming activities that require a commitment like school does,” Yates said. “They’re looking to see what other kinds of activities students are involved in … If we find that there is a significant percentage of students who we’re finding aren’t as involved in activities, then that will really inform some of our next steps.”
