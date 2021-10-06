The Monday Minute bulletin released on Oct. 4 by Buena Vista School District superintendent Lisa Yates indicated no new coronavirus cases in BV schools last week.
While case counts have remained low since the start of school, last week was the first week of zeroes across the board since the opening, abbreviated week Aug. 24–27.
Yates said BV schools are seeking families willing to participate in focus groups on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These groups will provide data to auditors working to improve the BVSD learning climate.
The learning climate survey remains open, as does the social studies curriculum survey. The latter will be used to inform another focus group later in the month.
No community members attended the weekly Zoom meeting.
