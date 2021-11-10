Buena Vista schools are honoring veterans with two events Nov. 11.
The middle and high schools are having a light breakfast for veterans at 7:30 a.m., followed by a brief assembly at 8 a.m.
Photos of veterans submitted to the main office will also be displayed through Thanksgiving break on the school’s Wall of Service.
Avery-Parsons Elementary School will be holding their second annual Veteran’s Day Drive-By Parade near the end of East Main Street.
Veterans are encouraged to drive by the front of Avery-Parsons between 2:15-2:45 p.m.
Students will have signs and fanfare and will cheer them on from the sidewalk that is directly in front of the school in the drop-off area.
