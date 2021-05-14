This 1957 photo of a red and white school bus was the first bus the school district purchased in 1953.
Before then, students rode in cars or station wagons driven by parents on the school routes.
Former Buena Vista school district transportation director Mark Harms, whose dad and grandfather were the district’s first bus drivers, says it is probably a 1952-53 Ford bus.
The bus took the ski club to Cooper Hill on Saturdays most weekends from November through March. It also gave the sports teams rides to games.
The bus was used for the most fun trip every spring when the senior class got a skip trip. The first trip was in 1954 when the seniors took the bus to Tijuana, Mexico. They were gone for a week, they had teacher sponsors and the bus driver. The class of 1958 went to Mexico and the class of 1959 only went to Las Vegas.
The class of 1960 had to stay in the state, so it went to Mesa Verde. The class of 1961’s lower classmates pulled a trick on them. The night before the trip the seats on the bus were removed and hidden. When the class got there that morning – no seats!
A school assembly was held and no one confessed at first. But eventually the seats were found and replaced and off they went.
Because of some negative reports from the trip of the class of 1962 the class of 1963 only got a day off from school and no trip. On some of these trips seniors with a chauffeur’s license did some of the driving. Later classes got a one-day trip to Denver as did the class of 1965.
These classes were much smaller than they are today. Twelve students in the early classes and up to 33 in the later classes. Buena Vista had four buses by 1963.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
