The Buena Vista board of education convened on Jan. 24 at their Court Street school district administration building. The board received updates from the school’s head of human resources, Jenny Swango, and unanimously voted to enter into a contract to sell the McGinnis Gym and administration building to local preservationists.
Rick Bieterman and Katy Welter first came onto the BV scene in 2016 when they bought and renovated the former U.S. Forest Service office building at 410 East Main Street. They then opened the Watershed, a community-focused shared space.
Spark Provisions has since taken over 410 East Main, while Bieterman and Welter have operated out of their ranch north of town. Their interest in purchasing and improving the gym and admin building, said Bieterman, is twofold.
“The two words that come to our minds are our kids and history,” he said. “Schools mean a lot to us.”
Bieterman said that he had a two decade professional career in education.
“To say that education has molded our lives, has changed our lives, is an understatement.”
He said that they felt too much local history, such as buildings and farms, is being lost in BV.
“We believe that history is really important,” he said. “One thing I used to tell my students all the time is you need to know where you came from, you need to know where you’re at, you need to know where you’re going.”
Welter, who has served on BV’s Historic Preservation Commission for six years, said that the couple’s experience with historical preservation and personal interest in meeting the goals of expanding early learning space in the district compelled them to get involved. Bieterman and Welter have a four-year-old at the Grove and a one-year-old in the wings.
“We were committed to meeting district goals of generating some cash for the preschool, preserving some of your historic assets, addressing space needs for administrative use. And we were excited to do all of that as long as we found the right community partners,” she said. “It became very clear ... that you guys were the right partners.”
Welter went on to say that the McGinnis Gym, which the district considered demolishing at a cost of over a million dollars due to asbestos concerns, can in fact be saved.
“Many people were saying it’s not worth saving – it’s not possible to save it,” she said. “It is absolutely possible. These are properties that are worth saving. They’re very valuable.”
Should the district and Watershed come to a satisfactory agreement, construction could begin roughly a year from now, she said. A State Historical Funds grant would provide $250,000 for the project and the district would enter into a lease-to-own agreement.
“Our first opportunity to own would be 10 years from now,” said Lisa Yates, district superintendent.
Following Bieterman and Welter’s presentation, board members expressed gratitude and individual statements of approval more so than questions.
“When we put out the RFP we were hoping for something interesting, and I’ve got to tell you — you delivered,” said Brett Mitchell, vice president.
HR director Jenny Swango reported that the district employs 179.5 staff members and broke this number down further into categories such as K-12 certified, paraprofessionals, administration, food service and custodial. She explained that part-time staff are counted as fractional members.
“How many staff are we down?” asked Jessica Crites, board treasurer.
“Right now because we do have a handful of positions that we’re filling with longterm subs,” said Swango, “they’re not considered open positions right now. We’ll look at those in March and reevaluate the needs.”
Swango said that since returning from break the school has been fully staffed in all departments.
Yates updated the board on the district’s situation related to the pandemic, and this also dominated the Monday Minute Zoom meeting for parents.
“It’s really the elementary school which is feeling the biggest impact with staff right now,” she said. “They’re doing a really good job but you can see it on their faces – they are really feeling it.”
She noted that while the Omicron variant is more contagious, stabilization is expected soon in the schools following trends she said were observable in the county. Cases reported in schools rose from 14 for Jan. 10-16 to 34 for Jan. 17-21.
“Our absent rate – that’s even trickier to look at because people return faster than they did before,” she said, referring to 5-day isolation protocols.
A parent on the Zoom call asked whether masks would be required. Yates reviewed the district’s targeted masking strategy and the rationale behind it.
During the public comment portion of the board meeting, Chaffee County High School alumnus Chandler Vandaveer commended the board for hearing out CCHS supporters at their last meeting.
He said he regretted the perception that the board was “getting an earful” and wanted to shift from a confrontational to a collaborative mode.
“The school changed my life and it really did create a space for me to be here today talking to you,” he said.
Additionally, he asked how people like him could join the board in planning the future of CCHS. Board president asked for his contact information following his comments.
“We will stay in touch,” she said. “I appreciate that.”
“We’re all in it together when it comes down to it,” Vandaveer said.
