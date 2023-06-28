The Buena Vista Board of Education elected not to recognize BVEA’s petition to unionize school district teachers at their meeting Monday.
In a statement released on Tuesday, June 27, the school board thanked BVEA for their efforts.
“The board believes that it is important for teachers to feel heard and to have input into district decisions that impact their employment,” the statement read. “To that end, the district has taken measures to ensure that teachers and other staff members have the ability to be heard in a meaningful manner and have input in the employment decisions.”
The statement lists surveys utilized by the benefits committee, the work of the staff calendar committee, the recently restructured Strategy Team and staff-based Program Evaluation processes as evidence of measures taken to involve teachers and staff.
The statement also says that the district is “proud to offer a work environment that is open, collaborative and competitive.”
“The board appreciates the petition brought by BVEA/CEA on behalf of some teachers expressing their desire to have input into employment matters,” the board said in the statement. “However, while the board wishes to continue to provide teachers with an appropriate means to express their concerns and give input, the board does not believe that it is in the best interests of teachers or students to have a third-party involved in communications.”
When discussing the petition on Monday night, board members cited BVEA’s association with the Colorado Education Association, a statewide federation of Colorado teacher and educational workers’ labor unions, as a top concern.
On April 22, 2023, the CEA signed a resolution stating “Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school-to-prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality and income inequality.”
“This resolution is counter to the values of our community, school district and our nation,” said board member Lynn Montoya after board president Suzette Hachmann invited the board to propose a response. “This would directly impact our students, which is our number one priority.”
Board vice-president Brett Mitchell thanked the BVEA for the work they put into their petition before expressing similar concerns.
“It takes a lot to organize everything that you’ve done, and we’ve had a really good relationship with almost everybody out there over the years,” he said. “The same week that you brought your request is the same week the CEA passed their resolution that basically stated capitalism is the root of all evil in this country. … (That is) totally the opposite of what we believe in.”
Mitchell said he was “at a loss” as to what outcome the teachers were asking for.
“If our school district was a large district with a large staff, mostly strangers to a lot of the administration and didn’t know any of the board, I could understand this action,” he said. “However, we’re a small district, and we have a very personal relationship with our teachers. I’m disappointed that our staff has moved to bring a stranger to talk to us. I think, for the most part, we are more like a family. I really don’t think we need an outside counselor to come in and talk to us.”
Mitchell said the board should address “any real concern” about policies or contracts, but that the suggested action would be “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
“Unless the teachers honestly believe that we totally change all of our policies and our employment contract is bad, it would be a huge waste of time and resources that would much better be spent actually fixing an issue that is really valid or spent on servicing our kids,” he said. “I would suggest the leaders in this action work with staff to develop a list of concerns and bring them to the administration for a true, honest discussion that is facts-based like we’re teaching our kids to do.”
Board member Olivia Bartlett offered a dissenting voice.
“Every teacher that’s ever taught my youth is on this (petition). That means a lot to me, and I would like to recognize that voice,” she said. “I do agree with my other board members that the CEA is the part that gets me concerned. If I could just sit down with BVEA, with each one of you, I think we could make real positive strides.
“I don’t want to say that by not formally recognizing the board you’re not formally being recognized, because you mean a lot,” she said. “I want to support you in continuing to try if that’s what you need to do.”
Board member Jessica Crites said each staff member is an asset to the district.
“I’ve never once thought of any staff member as not an asset,” she said. “I just feel we should be able to work through this together. I think it needs to be an ongoing discussion and focused on the students, and we should be able to get there without having to bring in a third party.”
Board member Tracy Storms agreed with Crites and Bartlett, saying the CEA involvement would be her biggest concern.
“I don’t feel like our school district represents that and I do not feel like our community (represents that),” she said. “Being on the board for 8 years now, we have made wonderful strides and I feel the communication, from when I first got on the board to where it is now, is so much better. There’s always room for improvement in every aspect.
“We as the Buena Vista School Board are trying our best, but we don’t always have those resources to be able to provide those to our teachers and give them the support that they need,” she said. “I feel if we continue to have open discussions we continue to work on those needs and do that together, then we will be able to move forward together instead of bringing a third party in.”
Board member Stacey Moss said he felt there were avenues for improvement and wanted to work together to address issues.
“I’m also concerned about the effect it would have 5 and 10 years down the road, as the union keeps adding more things and changing in the future,” he said. “That’s why I’m not comfortable recognizing the union right now.”
Hachmann wrapped up the responses, saying she and the board try to give each topic adequate consideration.
“After taking a look at the concerns the staff mentioned in their petition, looking at our district practices and other districts’ master agreements, I’m confident that we can continue to serve our staff and students best without (a master agreement),” she said. “There are better ways to collaboratively address the concerns raised in the petition than collective bargaining.”
She thanked the board for their thoughts and said she would send a response to BVEA member Bonnie Grover.
“I appreciate every one of our staff and truly value their professional input,” she said. “I hope the district can continue to be a place where both students and staff can feel cared for and be successful,” she said, “but I don’t believe that partnering with CEA representation is the way to do that.”
BVEA members Sarah Case, Melissa St. John and Carolyn Kerby attended, and St. John offered clarity on CEA’s April resolution and the board’s response to it in public comment.
“Resolutions within the context of CEA’s delegate assembly are belief statements and do not compel action for our union at the state or local level. … BVEA has not taken any action on this resolution. Our focus is here, in our hometown, in our own schools. Our focus is how the majority of employees can and should be included in the decisions being made that impact our professions and our students.
“We’ve come as a collaborative group because there’s strength in numbers. Because many people do not feel safe or (do not) feel like there is not some type of retaliation that could happen coming and speaking on their own.”
Formal recognition and fluctuating membership has kept BVEA from being represented at the assembly.
“Our numbers are going to fluctuate again because, unfortunately, we continue to have to bring new people into our district,” St. John continued. “The turnover that I have seen in my tenure has been significant for students, for myself and for the work that is required every time you start over with a new team. I understand your concerns with CEA, and BVEA is us. We are the ones asking for that seat at the table.”
Before adjourning, the board discussed a resolution supporting “economic freedom and impartial classrooms” in response to the April resolution from the CEA. Mitchell said the board’s proposed resolution was an easy decision to make.
“I think we would agree that our kids having the idea that they can listen to both sides and learn and make a decision for themselves is the most important thing, and that’s what we want to teach in our schools,” he said.
Bartlett said the decision was not as easy for her.
“I do understand that, without in some ways financially leveling the playing field and economic disparity, the poor will continue to be poor and the rich will continue to be rich,” she said. “Education, regardless of all of the systemic racism and climate change and patriarchy and educational inequality, is seeking to provide equal education to all. I’m not entirely thinking that capitalism is the way to do that.”
“Buena Vista School Board of Education strongly rejects the CEA resolution, recognizes that capitalism has done immeasurably more than any other economic system in history to advance human prosperity and assures parents of the district’s commitment to providing students neutral learning environments that prioritize academic achievement,” the resolution reads. “The board further directs the superintendent to continue to promote classroom practices in the district that align with the commitments expressed in this resolution.”
The resolution passed 6-1, with Bartlett voting against it.
“Last night, rather than engaging around urgent issues in our own schools, six out of seven of the members of the Buena Vista School Board chose to focus on an issue that is unrelated to our local educators, students, or community,” BVEA wrote in their statement, “in an effort to distract the community from what’s really important – supporting our students by giving our educators a true voice in student’ learning conditions and educators’ working conditions.”
BVEA has not asked for any action in support of the resolution.
