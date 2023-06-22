I support the request of the BVEA that the board of education sit down with them and negotiate a local Master Agreement.
Obviously it is the wish of a sizable majority of employees that negotiations take place.
Employees do not make this decision lightly. It is based upon a feeling that their wages or benefits or working environments are not competitive and their needs are not being met.
It takes courage to stand together in an effort to talk to those who have the power to change things for the better for all, including the students who benefit from their skills.
When any organization makes a request for bargaining, employers often use a carrot and/or a stick to discourage the effort.
Sometimes there are wage adjustments that are long overdue and sometimes there are rumors that a group of strangers will come in and do the negotiating without employee input.
Sometimes there is delay, hoping that the support will falter. It’s hard to give up unquestioned control of every element of the workplace.
I urge the board of education to listen, discuss changes, and come to an agreement that will bring more harmony to the BVSD.
Show respect to the employees who are standing together not just for themselves, but for each other and for the community they serve.
The best ideas always come from those who do the work.
Mary Ann Uzelac
Buena Vista
