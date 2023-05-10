Here are the things to know from this week’s Buena Vista school board meeting, held Monday, May 8:
1 The meeting began with end-of-year reports from the principals. BV Middle School principal John Emilsson reported the school reduced Fs by around 23% and the number of F-receiving students by 26%.
They also lowered the number of students invited to summer school.
This year, the middle school adopted “school-wide minimum grading policies,” intended to shift focus away from point accumulation and toward the district’s 7 Cs.
BV High School principal Liz Barnaby reported that their participation point system was proving successful.
“I looked at data for the accountability of the participation points, and we are down 6,735 absences from this time last year,” she said, thanking the board for their support. “That is big. It’s a huge piece of data, and it is working even though we got a lot of pushback at the beginning.”
Barnaby also congratulated the Grove and director Dione Garritson for their Level 4 rating from CO Shines, a quality rating and improvement system that monitors and supports early learning programs. The highest possible rating is Level 5.
During public comment, board secretary Verena Bartling thanked the board for their support during her time in the position.
She’ll be transitioning to a new role as food service director.
The board also heard from the Buena Vista Education Association, the local teachers’ union, who requested the board formally recognize the BVEA and begin a collective bargaining process for a master contract agreement with the district. (See Page 1)
2 During their monitoring reports, the board discussed GP 11, which covers Board Member Conflict of Interest policies.
Board President Suzette Hachmann cited the board did have a conflict of interest with Hachmann Design and Engineering, noting that they were still in compliance as she had stated the conflict and abstained from votes pertaining to the company.
Board member Brett Mitchell said the board has handled other conflicts well, such as board members with spouses who work for the school stating their interest and abstaining from votes as appropriate.
Hachmann suggested reviewing the policy that states board members cannot also be district employees.
The policy requires that “an employee elected shall be required to relinquish employment with the district prior to taking office.”
The proposed change would reword the policy to require an employee to “relinquish employment prior to submitting a candidate form” prior to running for the board.
Mitchell agreed, saying that they had the conversation previously.
“I think if you’re going to run for the board, I think you’ve got to be all in because it is a lot of work and you can’t stay as an employee if you’re on the board and you’re elected,” he said. “They’ll maybe work harder to get elected.”
Board member Tracy Storms said that asking someone to give up their job with the district before running can be a lot to ask.
“I just feel that, hopefully, if they do win, they know that they are going to have to relinquish their job, and that’s a decision that they’re going to have to make. Hopefully, they’ve they have plans for that and have another job opportunity,” she said, “but jobs are sometimes hard to find. … I think that’s a big ask.”
The board decided to further explore the pros and cons of the policy and how other districts handle similar situations before voting on any changes.
3 Superintendent Lisa Yates brought the board an update on ENDS data and monitoring in the district.
Bartlett, upon seeing skewed referral percentages for CCHS, asked whether benchmarks were in the right place if the numbers didn’t align with feelings inside the schools.
“If at CCHS you have 4% that got more than five referrals, that’s one kid because it’s a tiny end number for that group,” said Mitchell. “Having one or two can really throw that number off. Looking at the discipline, it’d be interesting to get teachers’ input. … We’re probably coming out of the COVID stuff where we’re actually getting some of the disciplinary stuff where they lost time with teachers. We’re getting some of that worked out, and hopefully, that will continue upstream.”
The board moved into an executive session for the superintendent evaluation at 8:23 p.m. Their next regular meeting will be held Monday, May 22.
